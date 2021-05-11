Fort Worth mayoral candidate forum will focus on business issues

A Fort Worth mayoral forum featuring Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker will focus on issues facing the business community.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Texas A&M University School of Law.

The forum will be hosted by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, the Texas A&M University School of Law and The Meeting Squad.

The forum will be moderated by Star-Telegram opinion editor Ryan Rusak. Parker and Peoples are expected to talk about topics related to education, economic development, workforce development and more.

You can watch the event at star-telegram.com, its Facebook page or YouTube channel, or register online through the chambers to watch through a Zoom link.

A small in-person, socially distanced audience will attend the event by invitation only. The Star-Telegram will offer its share of seats on a first-come first-served basis to subscribers who respond to an email solicitation.

Steve Coffman, president and editor of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, said he was pleased that the newspaper was able to partner with the chambers, Texas A&M and The Meeting Squad for the event.

“Fort Worth will have a new mayor for the first time in 10 years, and this forum presents an avenue for residents to learn about the candidates and make an informed decision when voting begins,” Coffman said.

Early voting for the June 5 runoff is May 24-June 1.