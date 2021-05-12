Watch a live stream here of today’s forum in the runoff election for Fort Worth mayor

A live-stream of a Fort Worth mayoral forum with runoff candidates Mattie Parker and Deborah Peoples can be viewed here.

The forum will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 12, at the Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth. A small, socially distanced audience will attend by invitation only.

It is being presented by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Texas A&M University School of Law and The Meeting Squad.

The forum will be moderated by Star-Telegram opinion editor Ryan Rusak.

Early voting is from May 24 through June 1. Election day is June 5.