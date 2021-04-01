American Airlines is ‘strongly opposed’ to a Texas bill that restricts voting access

American Airlines, which is headquartered in Fort Worth, took a strong position Thursday against a bill in the Texas Legislature that would restrict voting access, hours after the bill passed the state Senate. AP

American Airlines’ company leadership is “strongly opposed” to a bill that the Texas state Senate passed early Thursday that would limit voting access.

The Fort Worth-based airline issued a statement hours after Texas state legislators passed the bill, which among other things would limit extended early voting hours and prohibit drive-through voting. Senate Bill 7 also would prohibit local election officials from sending out voter registration applications to residents, even if they qualify to vote.

“Earlier this morning, the Texas State Senate passed legislation with provisions that limit voting access. To make American’s stance clear: We are strongly opposed to this bill and others like it,” American Airlines said in a statement. “As a Texas-based business, we must stand up for the rights of our team members and customers who call Texas home, and honor the sacrifices made by generations of Americans to protect and expand the right to vote.”

The move by American comes days after several Georgia-based companies, including competitor Delta Air Lines as well as Coca-Cola and Home Depot, faced a boycott from customers for not opposing voting restrictions that have already passed and been signed into law in that state.

Here is the remainder of American’s statement on the issue, which was released just before 4:30 p.m. Central time Thursday:

“Voting is the hallmark of our democracy, and is the foundation of our great country. We value the democratic process and believe every eligible American should be allowed to exercise their right to vote, no matter which political party or candidate they support.

“We acknowledge how difficult this is for many who have fought to secure and exercise their constitutional right to vote. Any legislation dealing with how elections are conducted must ensure ballot integrity and security while making it easier to vote, not harder. At American, we believe we should break down barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion in our society — not create them.”