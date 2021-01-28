Did Reddit users drive up American Airlines’ stock price after an $8.9 billion loss?

American Airlines’ stock got a boost Thursday despite a just-released earnings report showing a record $8.9 billion loss in 2020.

The Fort Worth-based airline appeared to be among a small number of publicly-traded companies benefiting from a grassroots movement of sorts on the social media platform Reddit, where users have been encouraging each other to invest in stocks downtrodden by Wall Street.

American Airlines Group Inc. was trading for $17.90 a share Thursday morning, an 8% gain. Earlier in the day, and during overnight trading, the company’s stock had risen more than 25% after a handful of Reddit users mentioned the company in their social media chat — Wallstreetbets.

For a brief time, it appeared that American’s stock might reach prices not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down airports worldwide in early 2020, although by mid-morning the trend among amateur investors on Reddit appeared to be subsiding.

Doug Parker, American Airlines chairman and chief executive officer, declined to comment on the Reddit activity.

“We will not be commenting or answering questions on the recent activity in the stock price, “ Parker said during his initial comments to open the earnings call. “As a rule, we don’t speculate on the movement of stock prices.”

Grapevine-based GameStop enjoyed a 300%-plus increase in its stock value, as Reddit users sought to protect the video game company from hedge funds and others on Wall Street who are banking that GameStop stock will soon be worthless. Those hedge fund operators and other investors have taken “short” positions in which they profit if GameStop’s stock price falls.

Reddit users believe they can take back the power of hedge funds by pooling their investment money to prop up the value of downtrodden companies.

American Airlines has more short positions among hedge funds and other investors than any other major U.S. carrier, which may explain why Reddit users felt obliged to come to the airline’s defense and invest in it.

“Let’s pump this plane, and let Hedge Funds take the crashing exit,” one Reddit subaccount use posted in a discussion thread about the airline.

Other companies that appeared to be benefiting from the Reddit activity this week included AMC and Blackberry, although those companies’ stock prices had began retreating late Thursday morning. Several news outlets reported that Reddit appeared to be restricting users’ activity on the Wallstreetbets account — and brokerage services such as Robinhood began limiting users’ ability to buy stocks in GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry and a handful of other companies.

At American Airlines, Parker said that, although there weren’t yet any encouraging signs that air travel might pick up during the spring, the company was “leaner” after shrinking its work force and finding $1.3 billion in cost-saving measures.

He said the company was poised to return to profitability once the worst of the pandemic subsides and travelers return to the skies. But he also said the company might seek additional stimulus from the federal government if the demand for travel didn’t return soon.

American is losing about $30 million a day, down from more than $100 million per day at the beginning of the pandemic shutdown, company officials said.