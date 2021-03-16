All Public Utility Commission of Texas seats vacant after Chair Arthur D’Andrea resigns

The sole member of the Public Utility Commission of Texas has resigned following last month’s power grid collapse, Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Tuesday, leaving the three-person commission with no commissioners.

Abbott appointed Arthur D’Andrea to the commission in November 2017. He was named as chairman on March 3 after DeAnn Walker resigned amid calls for her to leave the post following the winter storm that left millions without power. Commissioner Shelly Botkin resigned days later.

“Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea,” Abbott said in a statement. “I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency. Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal.”

D’Andrea’s resignation letter, dated March 16, did not elaborate on the reason for his departure.

“I hereby resign effective immediately upon the appointment of my successor,” the letter reads. “I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve the state of Texas.”