Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls on ERCOT CEO, Public Utility Commission chair to resign

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is calling for the resignations of Public Utility Commission Chair DeAnn Walker and Electric Reliability Council of Texas President and CEO Bill Magness after February’s winter storm that left millions without power.

“The lack of adequate preparation by both the ERCOT CEO and the PUC chair prior to the storm, their failure to plan for the worst-case scenario and their failure to communicate in a timely manner dictates they are not the ones to oversee the reforms needed,” Patrick said in a statement.

The resignation call comes after Walker and Magness spent hours testifying before committees in the Texas House of Representatives and Senate last week.