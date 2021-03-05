Deborah Peoples has the endorsement of a Tarrant commissioner for Fort Worth mayor

Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks has endorsed Deborah Peoples for Fort Worth mayor.

Brooks, a Democrat, has served four terms as the commissioner for Tarrant County’s Precinct 1, a meandering district that includes most of Fort Worth from the southwest, through the central city to the far east. In a statement from the campaign, Brooks said he believed Peoples had the right knowledge of undeserved communities and a strong business background.

“She is the best candidate to lead us out of this crisis, bring good paying jobs, and heal longstanding divisions to unite us into One Fort Worth,” he said.

Brooks is the first North Texas Democrat to make an endorsement in the Fort Worth mayor’s race, which Peoples’ campaign said signaled a “consolidation of Fort Worth’s Democratic majority” around Peoples.

Peoples is chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party. She worked for more than 30 years at AT&T before retiring as vice president.

Last week The Collective PAC, a national political action committee focused on electing Black candidates to local offices, endorsed Peoples and District 6 candidate Jared Williams.

Early this week, outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price endorsed Mattie Parker, her former chief of staff who has received endorsements from several prominent residents. U.S. Rep Kay Granger endorsed councilman Brian Byrd early in the race.

Ten candidates are running for Fort Worth mayor in the May 1 election.