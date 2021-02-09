Members of Texas House honor U.S. Rep. Ron Wright

For a few moments, the floor of the Texas House of Representatives was silent as lawmakers honored the life of U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19.

North Texas lawmakers on Tuesday shared tributes to Wright, who represented Texas’ 6th Congressional District. Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, remembered him as a “great man, a great selfless servant.”

“We love you, and we’re going to miss you, Ron,” Tinderholt said.

State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, said Wright loved Tarrant County and Arlington.

“We all have those relationships, both in this building and back in our districts, where you can instantly set aside politics and just talk about what really matters, and that was always my experience with Ron,” Turner said.

Wright, who died at the age of 67, was also being treated for stage 4 lung cancer. He is survived by his wife Susan, his sons Derek and Justin; his daughter Rachel and her husband Jeff; his brother Gary and his wife Janis; nine grandchildren; cousins and extended family.