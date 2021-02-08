U.S. Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after battle with COVID-19

Ron Wright served as the Tarrant County tax assessor before he was elected to Congress in 2018. kb@star-telegram.com

Republican Rep. Ron Wright, known as a staunch conservative and member of the Freedom Caucus, died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19. He was 67.

Wright, a lifelong Texan, represented the 6th Congressional District, which includes southeast Tarrant County, including most of Arlington and Mansfield, and all of Ellis and Navarro counties. He had held the office since 2018.

For the previous two weeks, Ron and his wife Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19. Wright was also being treated for lung cancer.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative,” a statement from his office read. “He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

Wright was elected to his first office in 2000 as a City Council member in Arlington, a position he held until 2008. He worked as chief of staff to Rep. Joe Barton from 2009 to May 2011, when he was appointed to replace Betsy Price as Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector.

In 2014, Wright had the slogan “In God We Trust” put on the official tax assessor-collector documents and envelopes in Tarrant County, saying the motto should be used more often public entities.

He was elected to retain that office in 2012 and remained until 2018, when he was elected to the U.S. House.

Outside of political office, Wright was the founding president of the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation and served as president of the Arlington Night Shelter, chairman of the Tarrant County Historical Commission and a member of the executive committee of the Arlington Human Services Planners.

Wright, who had lung cancer, announced Jan. 21 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the presidential inauguration. He’d come in contact with someone who had the virus while in Washington and were notified after returning to Texas.

Wright is survived by his wife; his son Derek; his son Justin and wife Susan; his daughter Rachel and husband Jeff; his brother Gary and wife Janis; nine grandchildren; cousins and extended family.