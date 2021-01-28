TCU trustees will consider prohibiting elected officials from their board

The TCU Board of Trustees will discuss prohibiting elected officials from serving on the board, according to a faculty member.

This would remove U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, who objected to the election of President Joe Biden. Williams, a Republican, voted against certifying the Electoral College votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania hours after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Williams’ votes prompted the Faculty Senate to consider a resolution calling for his removal, citing “conduct which causes notorious or public scandal or would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule to the University.”

But the Senate will no longer consider a resolution because trustees will be discussing the change at their April meeting, according to Faculty Senate chairman Sean Atkinson, who said a campus official told him about the board’s plans.

The Star-Telegram asked university officials about this meeting in April and a spokesperson said in a statement that the board “regularly revisits its bylaws.”

Reps. Ron Wright of Arlington, Michael Burgess of Denton, and Beth Van Duyne of Irving were also among the 147 Republicans who objected to certifying the results of the presidential election.

Williams, whose congressional district stretches from southern Tarrant County to Austin, previously told the Star-Telegram he had no plans to step down.

After the certification vote, Williams said his objection was a statement for “free and fair elections” and not an attempt to overturn the results. He did not give examples of how the election was not free or fair. Two committees with the Department of Homeland Security said the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history.

Williams then condemned the attack on the Capitol.