Rep. Roger Williams, a TCU trustee, faces faculty vote over objection to Biden’s win

The TCU Faculty Senate will consider a resolution calling for the removal of Rep. Roger Williams from the university’s Board of Trustees after he voted against the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes.

Williams objected to certifying the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania, and that undermines TCU’s mission “to educate individuals to think and act as ethical leaders and responsible citizens in the global community,” according to the Faculty Senate resolution.

The Senate will discuss and vote on the resolution on Feb. 4. If passed, the Senate will call for the Board of Trustees to remove Williams for “conduct which causes notorious or public scandal or would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule to the University.”

Only the board has the power to remove one of its members.

Williams, a Republican, told the Star-Telegram he has no plans to step down. He said he was surprised to see members of the TCU community call for his removal from the TCU board, on which he has served since 2002. His congressional district stretches from southern Tarrant County to Austin.

In a statement shortly after the Jan. 6 certification vote, Williams said his objection was a statement for “free and fair elections” and not an attempt to overturn the results. He did not give examples of how the election was not free nor fair. Two committees with the Department of Homeland Security said the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history.

“Just because they want me to resign because of the way I vote is way off,” he said. “I am not getting off the board. People know I’ve been on this board for 20 years, and they all know I’m a conservative. That’s not some secret. Why didn’t they want me off the board back in 2016, or 10 years ago?”

After the riot in Washington, Williams was among 147 Republicans who objected to certifying the results of the presidential election. Reps. Ron Wright of Arlington, Michael Burgess of Denton, and Beth Van Duyne of Irving also objected.

“I’ve had two colleagues asked to leave their positions on the board at Harvard,” said Williams, who graduated from TCU in 1971. “I love my school. I will always love my school, so they can make their decisions on how something should be run. Politics shouldn’t factor into it. If you disagree with me, let’s debate. No, I am not planning on leaving.”

On Jan. 20, Williams wrote on Twitter, “Today President-Elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States. I am honored to represent #TX25 at our nation’s capital to witness a hallmark of democracy — the peaceful transfer of power.”

Regardless, some alums emailed TCU chancellor Victor Boschini to call for Williams’ ouster.

TCU professor of journalism Chip Stewart, who is also a lawyer, wrong an essay outlining why Williams should be removed.

“I’ve heard from several alumni and fellow faculty and employees who have expressed dismay at his continued association with the university,” Stewart wrote. “Alumni have told me they would no longer donate time or money to TCU as long as he remains on the board, and many have forwarded their concerns to the chancellor.”

As Stewart noted, this board, through campaign contributions, overwhelmingly supported Williams, Trump and other Republicans.

“I think what this shows is how separated we are politically,” Williams said. “When my opinion is different than yours, and someone has to pay for it, it shows you where we are.”

Williams, 71, won his most recent election in Nov. of ‘20.