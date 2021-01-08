Rep. Roger Williams objected to Biden’s victory. Now some want him off TCU’s board

A TCU graduate, a TCU professor and a recent political opponent are calling for the removal of U.S. Rep. Roger Williams from TCU’s Board of Trustees after he voted against the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral votes on Wednesday and early Thursday.

In an email Thursday to Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, alumna Frances Key asked for the immediate removal of Williams, saying that his actions don’t represent the university’s values.

“How can TCU’s mission be ‘To educate individuals to think and act as ethical leaders and responsible citizens in the global community,’ when Williams is clearly unethical and irresponsible at best,” Key wrote.

Keys told the Star-Telegram she did not receive a response from TCU.

Keys received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from TCU in 2010 and 2015. She values her time at the university and the education she received, but she believes Williams and his actions tarnishes TCU’s reputation.

“Having a board of trustees that represents the actual values and vision and mission of the university is important,” she said.

TCU officials declined to comment, a university spokesperson said.

Since 2009, Boschini has contributed nearly $7,000 to Williams and his campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Williams, whose district stretches from southern Tarrant County to Austin, objected to certifying the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania. In a statement on Thursday, Williams condemned the violence that took place at the nation’s Capitol and explained his objection was a statement for “free and fair elections” and not an attempt to overturn the results.

The Congressman did not give specifics about how the 2020 presidential election was not free or fair. Two committees with the Department of Homeland Security said the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history. “

Williams graduated from TCU in 1971 and has served on the board since 2002. He played baseball for the Horned Frogs and coached the team in 1976.

Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the calls for his removal.

Julie Oliver, a Democrat who ran against Williams this past election, has also called for the removal of Williams. Oliver’s daughter graduated from TCU last year.

Oliver wrote in an email to the chancellor and other board members that Williams is undeserving of any titles or honors after he sided with President Donald Trump and voted to overturn the election.

“Roger Williams has shown that he does not accept our free democracy and sided with fascists and pro-Holocaust terrorists,” Oliver said in a statement. “TCU must remove him from the Board of Trustees immediately.”

Both Key and Oliver encourage every Texans to contact TCU and demand the removal of Williams.

Chip Stewart, a lawyer and a journalism professor at TCU, said he supports the removal of Williams from the board. It’s disappointing to have Williams’ actions associated with the university, he said.

“There’s nothing ethical or responsible about attacking a free and fair election based on false allegations because the guy you supported lost,” he said.