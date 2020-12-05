Texas House Republican Caucus selects executive committee

A view of the Texas Capitol from Congress Avenue in Austin. Bloomberg

The Texas House Republican Caucus has selected Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Houston, as its chair for the upcoming legislative session.

The caucus on Saturday elected their executive committee and picked their endorsement for House speaker. Other executive committee members include Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, as Vice-Chair, Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, as Treasurer and Rep. Candy Noble, R-Allen, as Secretary.

Fort Worth Republican Matt Krause was also bidding for the caucus chair role. Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, who had been serving as chair, did not seek reelection to the leadership position.

“I have worked in a variety of leadership positions for the House Republican Caucus,” Murphy said in a statement. “My colleagues have my commitment to apply the experience and knowledge I have developed over the years to my future efforts of providing them with strong, steadfast, and conservative direction. I look forward to working with each of them as the Caucus continues its preparations for the upcoming session.”

Krause, in a statement, said he is disappointed with the outcome, but proud of his campaign for chair, which he said was focused on unifying the caucus and policy outcomes.

“Regardless of an official title, I plan to pursue these goals next session,” Krause said, thanking the members who supported him and congratulating Murphy.

The House Republican Caucus is made up of all Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives. The caucus also endorsed Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, for House Speaker.

“Over the years, we’ve fought tirelessly alongside one another to champion the priorities of our caucus, and our collaboration has yielded countless conservative victories on behalf of the State of Texas,” Phelan said. “Today we emerge having renewed our commitment to advancing upon these successes in the upcoming session, and I am grateful to have my colleagues’ support in leading our chamber to that end.”

The legislative session starts Jan. 12.