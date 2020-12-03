State Rep. Matt Krause of Fort Worth announces bid for Texas House GOP Caucus chair

State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, on Thursday announced his bid for Texas House GOP Caucus chair.

The lawmaker whose district includes part of Fort Worth and Arlington said that over the past several days he’s spent time talking with members about running for the leadership role. Krause said Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives should work to push GOP priorities decided by House members.

“We have to push vigilantly all session to pass priority Republican bills,” Krause said in a Facebook Post. “We need to be united in our effort to do so which should only ensure success. And we need to advocate for and support all of our Republican members for their help in bringing about those results.”

Krause started serving in the House in 2013. He is a constitutional attorney, college professor of American history and government, and works in business development for Vista Bank.

He serves on the General Investigating, Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence, Redistricting and Transportation committees.

