Twitter briefly suspended this Texas Congressman for backing Trump’s fraud claim

A Twitter account belonging to U.S. Rep. Roger Williams was briefly suspended after the North Texas Congressman posted support for President Trump’s allegations of election fraud.

Williams, whose district stretches from Austin to the southern tip of Fort Worth area, was among a handful of Texas Republicans to speak publicly on behalf of President Trump, who is alleging voter fraud without yet presenting evidence.

On Thursday evening, using his Twitter feed, Williams called for the Justice Department to intervene on Trump’s behalf.

“This is the most corrupt election in our lifetime. Where is the DOJ and AG?” Williams wrote.

Williams’ account was suspended briefly on Friday morning for what Twitter described as a rules violation. However, just before noon on Friday Williams’ Twitter account was back up, with the tweet in question intact.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also backed the president.

“Republican poll watchers were denied meaningful access to the ballot processing and counting process in Philadelphia, posing a direct threat to the integrity of our elections,” Cruz said in a statement emailed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s why a Pennsylvania court ordered that observers must be allowed within six feet of all aspects of the ballot counting process. As Sen. Cruz has said, the American people have the right to expect votes will be counted fairly, with transparency, and not in secret.”

But another Texas Congressman, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, called Trump’s comments Thursday night “dangerous and wrong.”

“A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong,” Hurd wrote on Twitter, adding that it “undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon. Every American should have his or her vote counted.”

Elsewhere in the United States, other Republicans issued measured statements about the president’s conduct.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter:

“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result.”