Tarrant County mayoral candidates facing off in runoff

Mansfield mayoral candidates Michael Evans and Brent Newsom will challenge one another in a runoff election on Dec. 8.

The candidates were in a four-way race with Newsom receiving 30.37% of the votes and Evans with 38.83% in unofficial results on Tuesday night. Candidates George Fassett and Terry Moore also ran for Mansfield mayor.

Evans and Newsom are running to replace David Cook who resigned last December to run for the District 96 state House seat. Cook defeated his democratic challenger, Joe Drago. Cook won re-election to a three-year term in 2019.

Newsom did not return calls seeking comment.

Evans, who is pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church, the oldest African American church in Tarrant County, said he was hoping for an outright win, but says he is ready for the runoff election.

Evans, who has lived in Mansfield for over 30 years, described himself as a “bridge builder who works to bring the community together.”

“We did get the opportunity to receive what I think is the message from the masses, that people are ready for a new wave, a fresh perspective,” Evans said.

Evans said his priorities include bringing down Mansfield’s high property tax rate and focusing on infrastructure such as building sidewalks so that children can walk to school safely.

He added that economic development is important to help lower the property tax rate.

Voters in Keller and White Settlement will head to the polls in January after there were no clear winners in the mayoral races.

In Keller, council member Tag Green and former councilman Armin Mizani will face off in a runoff election. Green received 38.66% while Mizani got 47.09% of the votes.

In White Settlement, former mayor Jerry Burns, who got 33.04% of the votes, will challenge mayor Ronald White who received 26.45% of the votes.

Liquor stores coming to more cities

Initiatives to allow liquor stores in Hurst and Bedford passed by wide margins.

In Bedford, 80.77% of the voters approved liquor stores while 19.23% opposed the proposal.

Sal Caruso, who spearheaded the petition drive, said he is happy that almost 81% of the voters were in favor of having liquor stores in Bedford.

“Our residents came out and voted in force. I say congratulations to Bedford,” he said.

Caruso said that Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods got approval from the planning and zoning board last week, and the city council will consider the request next week.

Mirage Spirits from Colleyville is also looking at a location in Bedford, he said.

Hurst voters also approved liquor stores with 70.47% in favor and 29.53% against.