Political ad from Fort Worth rep’s campaign altered to mislead viewers, opponent says

State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, talks as House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, looks on at a Gov. Greg Abbott press conference in Fort Worth. bud@star-telegram.com

The Democratic challenger for the District 97 seat in the Texas House accused her opponent Sunday of altering videos to create a deceptive advertisement.

Elizabeth Beck’s campaign said in a news release that Craig Goldman’s campaign “improperly manipulated footage from an October 7 candidate forum” in an ad posted Saturday.

Goldman and his campaign did not immediately respond to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s requests for comment Sunday.

Beck’s campaign said Goldman’s team altered clips from the forum to make it sound as if Beck supports new taxes as well as raising property taxes and creating a statewide income tax. The campaign said that Beck does not support an income tax for Texans and that other statements were taken out of context.

Shari B. Albright, president of Raise Your Hand Texas, which sponsored the forum, said the campaigns were not authorized to use the video clips.

“Participants are told prior to the forum all rules, one of which is a prohibition on unauthorized use of the recorded live stream. This is important as RYHT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and cannot provide campaign material for any candidate,” Albright wrote to Goldman’s campaign.

Beck’s campaign noted that Goldman supported a bill prohibiting so-called “deep fake” videos when it was signed into law last year.

“It is absolutely shameful that my opponent would not only misuse copyrighted materials, but in doing so, violate the very law he once supported,” Beck’s campaign said in the release. “House District 97 deserves a representative they can trust, someone with the courage and integrity to put principle over self-interest. Craig Goldman has demonstrated time and again that he is not that representative.”

Beck’s campaign wrote letters asking television stations not to air the advertisement because it “contains blatant lies” and is “false and misleading.”

Goldman was elected to the House in 2012 and was re-elected with 53% of the vote in 2018.

His seat is one of five that Tarrant County Democrats have targeted in an effort to take control of the lower chamber.