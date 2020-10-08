Southlake council candidates say it’s time to discuss differences over diversity plan

Candidates running for two city council seats said they are concerned about the divisions in Southlake brought on by a proposed plan to address racism and diversity issues in the Carroll school district.

Several residents posed questions about the Cultural Competence Action Plan that has not been approved during a candidate forum Monday night. The forum was sponsored by the Community Engagement Committee.

Sabreena Hakemy and Kathy Talley are challenging one another in Place 1 and Victor Avila and Randy Williamson are opponents in the Place 6 race.

Place 1 councilman Shahid Shafi and Place 6 councilman Christopher Archer are not seeking re-election.

The candidates agreed that the plan was “flawed” and needed more work. The school board put the plan on hold until a new superintendent is hired.

In August, when the plan to address several racial incidents in the district was brought to the school board, a group of parents and students said they knew nothing of the plan and were concerned that they did not have opportunities to discuss concerns over “microaggressions” and that their children would not learn about the conservative, Christian values taught in their homes.

Avila, who served on the district’s diversity council that wrote the cultural competence plan, said the committee was formed to solve issues. Avila is a retired Supervisory Special Agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Unfortunately, that isn’t what it did. It divided the community,” Avila said. “We need a lot more open communication between the city and school board. It’s our children we’re talking about here. Let’s come together as a community.”

Avila said he is a first-generation Mexican American who has experienced racism and discrimination.

Williamson, who served on the Southlake City Council from 2013 to 2019, said he is part of the superintendent search focus group that will provide suggestions from the community.

“I think it’s important for the city council to work with the district and bring everybody to the table,” Williamson said.

Hakemy said, “we must have empathy for our neighbors.”

Hakemy, who described herself as a successful businesswoman, said she sees the cultural competence plan as a “flawed contract.”

Talley has served on numerous boards, including the Carroll Education Foundation and Metroport Meals on Wheels. She said she believes people need to come back to the table, which is difficult because of COVID-19

“Everybody is talking, expressing their opinions online. We need to get back in front of each other,” Talley said.

The candidates were also asked how they felt about a proposal from the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition to defund the school resource officer program. None spoke in support.

“I will continue to support them (police) and continue to give them the tools that they need,” Avila said.

Talley said the Southlake Police Department has had a gold star rating for several years.

When students held a Black Lives Matter protest in June following the death of George Floyd, Talley said the police were prepared. “It was a peaceful protest in June. The police were prepared for whatever might have happened,” she said.

Small-town atmosphere

Other discussions focused on controlling growth, preserving green space, managing the budget and the property tax rate.

Preserving Southlake’s small-town atmosphere is an important priority, Hakemy said.

“Now that we’ve reached our capacity in development, we have to say no to high density residential development. We have to be aware of commercial development, and do we need it,” Hakemy said.

Avila criticized Williamson for approving apartments in 2013.

However, Williamson said that he approved a development plan in Southlake’s town square that included luxury condos with a starting sale price of $1 million.

“These are not apartments,” he said.

Construction of The Parkview Residences is almost complete, and 60 percent of the units are sold, according to information on the property website.

Earlier this year, the council rejected a proposal to build luxury apartments in the town square.