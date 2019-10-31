Politics & Government

Tarrant County voters: Need a ride to the polls on Election Day? It’s free

Need a ride to vote on Tuesday?

Tarrant County has you covered.

Anyone who needs a ride to the polls can catch one for free on Tuesday, which is Election Day. Just show your voter registration card or Texas ID.

You can ride a Trinity Metro bus or TEXRail.

Or you can schedule a ride through ACCESS, a service that offers door-to-door transportation in Fort Worth, Blue Mound and River Oaks; the Tarrant County Transportation Services, which provides transportation for those 65 or older as well as anyone with disabilities; Northeast Transportation Services, a service for the disabled or 65 or older; Arlington’s Via, which provides rides in parts of Arlington that include the entertainment district and downtown; and Handitran.

Tarrant County commissioners approved these free rides, which are projected to not cost more than $20,000.

Many of these rides — other than those on the bus or TEXRail — require scheduling. If you need a ride through these services, call the provider at least 48 hours before any ride is needed.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Anna M. Tinsley
Anna M. Tinsley
Anna M. Tinsley grew up in a journalism family and has been a reporter for the Star-Telegram since 2001. She has covered the Texas Legislature and politics for more than two decades and has won multiple awards for political reporting, most recently a third place from APME for deadline writing. She is a Baylor University graduate.
  Comments  