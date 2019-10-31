Tarrant County voters: Need a ride to the polls on Election Day? It’s free

Need a ride to vote on Tuesday?

Tarrant County has you covered.

Anyone who needs a ride to the polls can catch one for free on Tuesday, which is Election Day. Just show your voter registration card or Texas ID.

You can ride a Trinity Metro bus or TEXRail.

Or you can schedule a ride through ACCESS, a service that offers door-to-door transportation in Fort Worth, Blue Mound and River Oaks; the Tarrant County Transportation Services, which provides transportation for those 65 or older as well as anyone with disabilities; Northeast Transportation Services, a service for the disabled or 65 or older; Arlington’s Via, which provides rides in parts of Arlington that include the entertainment district and downtown; and Handitran.

Tarrant County commissioners approved these free rides, which are projected to not cost more than $20,000.

Many of these rides — other than those on the bus or TEXRail — require scheduling. If you need a ride through these services, call the provider at least 48 hours before any ride is needed.