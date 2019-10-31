Politics & Government
Tarrant County voters: Need a ride to the polls on Election Day? It’s free
Need a ride to vote on Tuesday?
Tarrant County has you covered.
Anyone who needs a ride to the polls can catch one for free on Tuesday, which is Election Day. Just show your voter registration card or Texas ID.
You can ride a Trinity Metro bus or TEXRail.
Or you can schedule a ride through ACCESS, a service that offers door-to-door transportation in Fort Worth, Blue Mound and River Oaks; the Tarrant County Transportation Services, which provides transportation for those 65 or older as well as anyone with disabilities; Northeast Transportation Services, a service for the disabled or 65 or older; Arlington’s Via, which provides rides in parts of Arlington that include the entertainment district and downtown; and Handitran.
Tarrant County commissioners approved these free rides, which are projected to not cost more than $20,000.
Many of these rides — other than those on the bus or TEXRail — require scheduling. If you need a ride through these services, call the provider at least 48 hours before any ride is needed.
Comments