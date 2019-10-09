This newly appointed Bedford council member doesn’t hesitate to get involved

SHARE COPY LINK

Next month, Bedford will have a new council member to replace Michael Boyter who resigned to run for mayor.

Tom Burnett was appointed Tuesday night on a 4-3 vote after council members discussed whether they wanted to choose someone who served previously or appoint someone without prior experience.

“I feel honored that I had the support of council members who appointed me,” he said.

Burnett said he plans to file in January to seek a full 3-year term. He is 69 and owns DFW Web Design.com

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Burnett said he spent the past two years attending all council meetings as well as work sessions and meetings of other boards, including Planning and Zoning and the Ethics Commission.

“I wanted to learn as much as I could,” he said.

Burnett was also instrumental in leading initiatives to oppose a developer’s plans to build apartments in Bedford Commons, saying the city needs to focus on bringing in more sales tax revenue.

He also helped craft a density ordinance that specifies how many apartments can be built on an acre and specifying the number of parking spaces. Burnett helped organize a petition drive that will start soon to determine if a measure to allow liquor stores will be on the May ballot.

The council also voted Tuesday to cancel the Nov. 5 election since Boyter was the only candidate who filed to run for mayor.

Boyter and Burnett will be sworn in during the Nov. 5 council meeting.