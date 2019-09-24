‘Dangerous behavior’ prompts Fort Worth Democrat to join impeachment calls against Trump

What does it take to impeach the president of the United States? What happens when the US House of Representatives impeaches a president? This video explains what could happen if lawmakers try to remove the president from office. It would include a trial in the Senate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What happens when the US House of Representatives impeaches a president? This video explains what could happen if lawmakers try to remove the president from office. It would include a trial in the Senate.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, who has been reluctant to join the impeachment call against Republican President Donald Trump, changed course on Tuesday.

In the wake of reports that the president froze money for military help for Ukraine, days before he pressured the nation’s leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Veasey and other Democrats joined the call to advance an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“I am extremely troubled by the news that President Donald Trump admitted that he openly welcomed help from a foreign leader to get damaging information on a political opponent,” Veasey, D-Fort Worth, said in a statement. “The President’s recent action is only one part of a greater pattern of reckless and lawless behavior that undercuts our national and electoral security and will damage our Democracy for years to come.

“While we are still gathering the full facts of what occurred between the President and the foreign leader, I believe Congress must act now in the face of our President’s continued dangerous behavior. No one is above the law — not even the occupant of the highest office — and that is why I support moving forward with an impeachment inquiry.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Monday, reports from The Washington Post and other news outlets noted a whistleblower report showing that the president told his staff to hold off on giving Ukraine $400 million in military aid in July before he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Biden’s son, Hunter, has business dealings in Ukraine.

Trump said he did delay the financial help, but indicated it was to battle corruption.

On Tuesday, the president called growing calls for impeachment a “ridiculous witch hunt.”

Rep. Collin Allred, D-Dallas, on Tuesday said if Congress doesn’t receive information about the whistleblower complaint, then the House should move forward with impeachment proceedings.

“If he (the national intelligence director) does not, and this administration continues to violate the law and obstruct Congress’s constitutional duty, I will be forced to conclude that the only remaining option is for the House to begin impeachment proceedings,” Allred said in a statement.

Many Democrats — following the lead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — have been reluctant to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi has said moving forward with impeachment could be bad news for Democrats in the 2020 election.

“Just a reminder, impeachment remains grossly unpopular among voters,” Bob Salera, deputy communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, wrote in an email Tuesday morning.

Some fear that moving forward could cost some Democrats gains made in 2018 that helped them reclaim the U.S. House.

Even so, Veasey said it’s time to move forward.

“The American people deserve a government that is by the people and for the people and the best way we can uphold that is by ensuring our President is held accountable when he consistently abuses power for his own personal gain,” he said in his statement.