Tarrant health officials report eight cases of lung illness due to vaping

E-cigarettes might be trendy, but they’re not as harmless as they seem Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects.

Eight cases of lung illness — believed to have been caused by vaping — have been reported in Tarrant County.

Health officials, who can’t release names or ages because of privacy restrictions, say these cases are being investigated by the state.

This investigation comes as educators, health specialists and parents locally and across the country grapple with how to stress to young people the dangers of vaping.

“One kid, one student, one youth vaping is too many,” said Anne Darr, a trustee on the Fort Worth school board. “It shouldn’t have to get to epidemic proportions before we pay attention.”

Vaping — which quickly became popular with youth across the country — is when a person inhales and exhales a chemical produced by some form of an e-cigarette.

E-cigarettes don’t produce tobacco smoke. Instead, they heat up nicotine and flavoring to create a vapor people inhale. Many of the “pods” used in e-cigarettes, also known as vape pens, contain more nicotine than cigarettes.

Around 400 cases of vaping-related lung illnesses have been reported in 36 states and the Virgin Islands. And six deaths have been reported from six states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result, President Donald Trump’s administration said this week it’s gearing up to ban the sales of flavored e-cigarettes and nicotine pods.

“We can’t allow people to get sick,” Trump said.

CDC officials have said they are investigating the nationwide outbreak of lung disease tied to the use of e-cigarettes.

Texas cases

In Texas, state health officials this week said they are investigating 29 reports of “severe” lung disease in youth and young adults who have said they use e-cigarettes. Seventeen of those cases are confirmed.

State health officials are asking doctors and health care providers to talk to young Texans who are having problems breathing and severe coughing about e-cigarettes.

“Vaping is not safe for kids, youth or young adults,” according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. “Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, an addictive chemical that can affect brain development in the teens and 20s.

“Using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control.”

A 2018 Texas Youth Tobacco Survey showed that 13 percent of youth had used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. And a national study last year showed that 20.8 percent of high school students across the country had reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.

“The vaping concern has captured a lot of attention because for such a long time proponents of vaping touted it as a safer alternative to traditional tobacco use,” said John Haenes, chief operating officer at Challenge of Tarrant County.

Instead, communities are discovering it carries more dangers and it is affecting young people at a critical time in a youth’s brain development, Haenes said.

“Most kids when they are vaping, they are using nicotine,” he said.

Tarrant cases

Health department officials say there is no other information they can release about the Tarrant cases. But they note that the cases are being investigated by Department of State Health Services workers “who will determine their status.”

“Tarrant County Public Health will continue to provide DSHS with information to facilitate future investigations,” according to a statement from the county.

Locally, the story of Tryston Zohfeld of Weatherford, a 17-year-old who spent weeks at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, has been told as a cautionary tale about vaping.

Zohfeld, who vaped for three years, ended up in the hospital this summer, after an X-ray showed a blockage in his lungs.

He ended up in a medically induced coma, with a tube down his throat so a machine could do the breathing for him, after doctors determined he had respiratory failure caused by vaping.

Once he was released from the hospital, he vowed to never vape again.

Zohfeld is speaking out about vaping so that other people don’t end up in the hospital like him.

“I don’t mind being that one person it happened to as long as I know I can get other people to stop,” he said.