Georgia EMT killed in crash while bringing supplies to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

A Georgia EMT was killed in a crash Saturday while traveling to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Logan Wade, a 32-year-old EMT with American Medical Response, and a co-worker were on their way to deliver medical supplies to other first responders in Louisiana when they came across a crash on Interstate 85 South near mile marker 5 in Georgia just before 2 a.m., according to Georgia State Patrol.

A Kia Forte driver had gone off the road and hit the “center median cable barrier,” troopers said.

The paramedics parked their box truck on the shoulder and walked across the interstate to help the driver.

While they were “triaging” her injuries on the driver’s side of the Kia, the driver of a Dodge pickup truck ran into the back of the car, causing it to slam into both of them, according to troopers.

Both were taken to a hospital in LaGrange, Georgia. The driver and passenger of the truck were airlifted to a hospital in Columbus, according to troopers.

Troopers said Wade died of his injuries. He was from Monroe, Georgia, about 45 miles outside of Atlanta.

“We are heartbroken,” Chris Valentin, AMR regional director said in a statement. “Logan was a longtime AMR team member who always stepped up to help others. He stopped at this accident to help people in need, as he was selflessly headed to a disaster area. These acts are a testament to Logan’s commitment to his profession.”

The other EMT who was hit was seriously injured, troopers said. Georgia State Patrol did not comment on the condition of the others involved in the crash.

Officials are investigating the crash, and no other information about the incident was released as of Sunday.

Valentin said in the statement that AMR’s Critical Incident Stress Management teams are in Georgia to help Wade’s co-workers “through the grieving process.”

“We have spoken with Logan’s family and are doing everything we can to support them,” Valentin wrote in a statement on Facebook. “I ask that you pray for Logan’s family and friends during this terrible time.”