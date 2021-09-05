Airborne BMW crushes 60-year-old man in drunk driving crash, Tennessee police say

Nashville police say a 60-year-old was killed when a BMW went airborne and landed on his car Saturday. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

A man was killed in Tennessee on Saturday when a suspected drunk driver’s BMW landed on his car, police say.

Ethan Harris, 20, was driving the BMW on Shute Lane toward Lebanon Pike in Nashville around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he ran off the road and hit a fence, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department report obtained by WTVF. The car continued across the westbound lanes on Lebanon Pike and hit a concrete barrier.

The BMW then “went airborne” and landed on 60-year-old James Gamble’s Mitsubishi Mirage, police tweeted.

Gamble, who was from Madison, was killed in the crash, according to police.

Harris, from Old Hickory, is charged with “vehicular homicide by intoxication,” the police department tweeted.

Officers on the scene said Harris smelled of alcohol and showed signs of “impairment,” police said, according to WZTV. His blood sample is being analyzed.

He was arrested after being released from the hospital with non-critical injuries, WTVF reported.

His bond was set at $40,000, according to WZTV.

