Kenny Chesney lists Tennessee estate ‘Bella Luce’ for $14 million. Take a look

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is parting ways with his magnificent estate in Franklin, Tennessee, and has listed the hilltop villa for $13.99 million.

“Bella Luce” lives up to her name, meaning “Beautiful Light” in English, with a luscious 56 acres of natural wonderment at every turn.

“With over 12,000-square-feet of living space and extensive outdoor entertaining areas,” the listing on Realtor says. “150-year-old reclaimed Walnut floors, Venetian plaster walls, 10 car garage (six car attached and four car detached), home theatre, infinity edge swimming pool and spa, hand forged Cedar and Douglas fir beams, limestone fireplaces, elevator and generator.”

There’s even a tower that lets you gaze upon the land surrounding the estate.

According to Realtor, Chesney purchased the 4-bedroom, 7.5-plus-bathroom home in 2009 for $9.25 million. However, this is not the property that was damaged by the Nashville flood in 2010.

FILE - In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival in Las Vegas. Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs organization is helping to have an artificial reef installed off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The organization and other marine groups donated and installed 13 reef balls on the ocean floor off of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File) Eric Jamison Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Chesney hit fame in the 1990s after going gold with the album “All I need to Know” and platinum with “Me and You,” Biography said. His rise over the next couple of decades put him in mega-star status in the country music world.

Franklin is around 20 miles outside of Nashville.