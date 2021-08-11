Supermodel Cindy Crawford sells sexy Beverly Hills estate for $13.5M. Look inside

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Everyone knows that supermodel Cindy Crawford is not only ageless, but that she radiates with sophistication and style — and it shows in the remodeled mid-century Beverly Hills estate she just sold with her husband Rande Gerber, for $13.5 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

The home was purchased in 2017 for $1.875 million less than what the couple sold it for, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Crawford and Gerber weren’t the only stars to grace the home with their presence — it was also owned by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who scored it from movie producer Gregory Goodman, according to Mansion Global. The home was first listed for sale last August, the site reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The 5,386-square-foot masterpiece has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms spread out across an indoor/outdoor floorplan and comes with some stunning features, which include an outdoor living area, gourmet kitchen, double living room complete with a bar, a swimmer’s pool, high ceilings and walls of glass, according to the listing..

Bar area Screen grab from Realtor

Crawford, one of the most famous supermodels in the world, hit fame in the 1980s and 1990s and became a cultural phenomenon. In addition to modeling Crawford also has acted and is a cosmetics mogul. She married entrepreneur Gerber in 1998 and the couple has two children, Presley and Kaia, according to Biography.com

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

