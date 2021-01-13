‘Alcohol-to-go’ has full support of Texas Gov. Abbott, who wants it legalized

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference, where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. AP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday repeated his support for making to-go alcohol a permanent option.







Abbott tweeted, “Let’s make alcohol-to-go an official law” in the state, quote tweeting an article regarding his “promise” to the House on the first day of the 2021 legislative session.

Let's make alcohol-to-go an official law in Texas.https://t.co/ndu4BfQ9gF — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 13, 2021

On March 18, Abbott waived regulations to allow delivery of alcohol, including beer, wine and mixed drinks, with food purchases from restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic to help struggling businesses, a news release said.

“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees,” Abbott said in the release. “These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”

In an April tweet, Abbott hinted at making it permanent.

Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1.



From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.#txlege



https://t.co/ossCXyNuPd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 29, 2020

According to My San Antonio, “Senator Kelly Hancock and Representative Charlie Geren filed a bill on Jan. 7 that could make that waiver permanent. The bill has not passed the necessary stages to become law, but Abbott circled back to the alcohol option in congratulating Dade Phelan for being elected as Speaker of the Texas House.”

Since the pandemic struck in 2020, alcohol delivery rules have varied from state to state and “change frequently,” The Foley Food & Wine Society wrote.