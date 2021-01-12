National

Willie O’Ree will be first Black NHL player to have number retired. Here’s reaction

Willie O’Ree, the first black player to compete in the NHL, arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2019, with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan. Scott and Stabenow announced their bipartisan legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to O’Ree. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Willie O’Ree, the first black player to compete in the NHL, arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2019, with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan. Scott and Stabenow announced their bipartisan legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to O’Ree. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh AP

On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins announced that they will retire the jersey of Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to shatter the National Hockey League’s color barrier.

O’Ree first suited up for the Bruins on Jan. 18, 1958 even though he was legally blind in one eye, the Associated Press reported. O’Ree played seven seasons with the San Diego Gulls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Fans and the sports world reacted gleefully on Twitter and on camera, including O’Ree himself.

O’Ree went in front of the camera to express his emotions at the honor. “I was at a loss for words...I’m overwhelmed and thrilled,” he said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service