Dallas Mavericks game against Pelicans postponed due to COVID concerns, NBA says

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watches during the first half of the Dallas Mavericks’ 118-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 30, 2020. Monday night’s Mavs game against the New Orleans Hornets was postponed because of COVID concerns. AP

On Monday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks announced that evening’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Mavericks don’t have the required eight players available to take the floor by tip-off. After Dallas’ win over the Denver on Thursday, three players had to enter quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Starting shooting guard Josh Richardson, starting small forward Dorian Finney-Smith and backup point guard Jalen Brunson stayed behind in Denver to quarantine and were still there as of Monday, according to CBS Sports.

On Sunday, Maxi Kleber tested positive after Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic, which led to the team shutting down its practice facility. Kleber started against the Magic and played 24 minutes.

The NBA also announced that Tuesday night’s Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls game was postponed due to COVID-19 health concerns.

The league has no plans to halt the season, according to Yahoo Sports, but league officials are planning to meet with the players’ association on Tuesday to discuss modifying its health and safety protocols.