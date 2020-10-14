Major companies dumping Texas ad agency after founder’s ‘too Black’ comment

Major U.S. companies dumping a Texas advertising agency say they’re “shocked” and “outraged” by racist comments by the founder.

Motel 6 and The Home Depot are separating from Dallas-based The Richards Group after reports that its founder called a proposed ad campaign “too Black” during a meeting.

During an internal meeting last week, founder Stan Richards said the potential ad campaign for Motel 6 could deter the “white supremacist clients,” Ad Age reported.

Motel 6 ended its longtime relationship with the ad agency after learning of the comments.

“We are outraged by the statements made about Motel 6 and our customers by a member of The Richards Group during one of its internal meetings. The comments were not only completely inaccurate, they are also in direct opposition of our values and beliefs as an organization,” a Motel 6 spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement.

The Home Depot said it is severing ties with The Richards Group.

“We do not tolerate discrimination in any form, so we were shocked and saddened when we learned of this incident,” a spokesperson for The Home Depot told McClatchy. “We have immediately begun the process of finding a new advertising agency.”

Richards apologized for the remarks in a statement to the Dallas Morning News.

“Last week, we were reviewing creative for what was to be a multicultural campaign for one of our clients. Two of our creatives, both white, presented a direction I thought was not multiculturally inclusive enough, I misspoke and commented using words I greatly regret, including three I never should have said: ‘It’s too black.’” Richards said in the statement to the Morning News.

“To be clear, though, I have never used racial slurs about any ethnic group nor tolerated it from anyone around me. Those words were said innocently, but they were hurtful to members of our staff. I have apologized for that, as I should have. Having spent much of my adult life fighting prejudice, I should have known better.”

Glenn Dady, the principal and creative director for The Richards Group, said in a statement on the company’s website that the agency has never tolerated racism.

“In the over four decades I have had the privilege of working at The Richards Group, the agency has never been party to nor tolerated racism in any form,” Dady said in the statement. “We exist to endear brands to all people. Our brand has been tarnished. Like all businesses and organizations, we have a lot of work to do to further societal change. As the person now responsible for all the operations of The Richards Group going forward, I commit to doing everything in my power to stay focused on that goal.”

“We understand and regret the pain and concerns of all those who were deeply troubled by the words our founder spoke. He can’t take them back. We can only ask for forgiveness and promise to learn and be better. We ask our many friends for understanding and prayers as we move forward.”