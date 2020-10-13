Texas woman cut baby out of the mother’s womb and said the infant was hers, police say

A Texas woman accused of cutting a baby from a womb claimed she was the infant’s mother, police say.

Taylor Parker, 27, was stopped by a Texas trooper Friday morning and told the officer she had just given birth on the side of the road, but the baby wasn’t breathing, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

An ambulance took Parker and the baby to a hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma, just across the state border, for medical care. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

However, the baby did not belong to Parker, police say.

About 45 miles away in New Boston, Texas, 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock had died after a baby was cut from her body, police say. Simmons-Hancock was about eight months pregnant, KTBS reported.

Parker was charged with murder in the deaths of Simmons-Hancock and the unborn baby and with kidnapping, police say.