Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Lawyer uses hidden phone to record coworker using private bathroom, Texas police say

Months after a Texas woman found a hidden phone recording her going to the bathroom, deputies have arrested and charged a suspect: her coworker.

Houston attorney Landon Keating, 30, is charged with five counts of invasive visual recordings, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

In early June, deputies were called after a female coworker of Keating’s discovered a cell phone hidden in her private restroom. On it, she found many photos and videos of herself going to the bathroom.

She told investigators the phone was Keating’s.

The constable’s High Tech Crimes Unit got a warrant to search the phone and carried out an “in-depth investigation,” according to the Facebook post..

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As a result of this investigation several hundred video and image files of the complainant using her own office bathroom were discovered,” the post stated.

Keating has been arrested, booked, and is being held at Harris County Jail, according to the post. His bail is set at $25,000. Each count of invasive visual recording carries a max sentence of two years behind bars, and a possible $10,000 fine.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service