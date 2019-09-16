Man whipped, locked in dog cage after he refuses to pay for meth, Missouri cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A kidnapping suspect whipped a man and locked him in a dog cage as punishment for losing meth and not paying for it, police said.

The kidnapped man said he was struck repeatedly with an extension cord and punched — then put into the cage in the suspect’s basement in Gray Summit, Missouri, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The man was locked in the cage “for an extended amount of time,” police said. When the suspect left the room, the man broke out and kicked through a window in the basement to escape, police said.

With his wrists still zip tied, he ran to a nearby business for help about 3 p.m. Thursday, police said. He was taken to the hospital.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers searched the area and found the house where the man had been kidnapped, according to the news release. They obtained a search warrant of the home and reported finding evidence from the assault. Police say it appeared that the suspect had tried to destroy evidence.

After he was taken into custody, the suspect told cops he assaulted the man and locked him in the dog cage, police said.

Cejay Young, a 26-year-old St. Louis man, was charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, according to court records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Young was punishing the victim for losing a “large amount of meth” and not paying for it, the Columbia Missourian reported.