Powerful lightning bolts set off firework-like sparks caught on Missouri cop's dashcam A police dashcam video captured two powerful lightning strikes within moments of each other setting off a burst of sparks in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Two powerful lightning strikes that set off a burst of sparks were caught on a cop’s dashcam video as he sat just across the street.

It shows “the power of Mother Nature,” Chesterfield, Missouri, police said in a Facebook post.

The video captured the bolts hit within minutes of each other during a thunderstorm Aug. 30, police said.

The video shows lightning strike just as a red vehicle was driving by, sending sparks raining down. Another bolt struck closer to the police officer’s vehicle, and it lit up the screen as another vehicle drove by, video shows.

