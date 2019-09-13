National
Wife of Texas football coach says she was called racial slurs by LSU fans, posts video
After LSU’s defeat of the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 of the college football season, a wife of one the head coaches shared a jarring video to Twitter.
Michelle Herman, who is married to Texas head coach Tom Herman, says she received calls from unknown numbers — and was called racial epithets before the game this past Saturday, The Advocate reported.
According to Yahoo Sports, “a picture of a staff phone number list from two years ago got released onto Instagram, which meant a flood of calls from LSU fans to the Texas coaches.”
Michelle Herman took to her Twitter on Friday morning where she explained the situation and posted a pair of videos showing the calls.
One video, which Michelle Herman re-uploaded to Twitter after blurring the caller’s phone number, shows her speaking in Spanish as the person on the other end of the line says “I’m trying to speak English right now.”
In that video, a man is heard saying a slur used against Hispanic people.
A second video shows a caller — who opened with “hola” — telling Herman “This is America, speak English. Thank you.”
“Are we allowed to speak Spanish in Louisiana?” she asked.
Tom Herman has not publicly commented on the phone call or his wife’s post, according to The Advocate.
But plenty of fans on Twitter have.
