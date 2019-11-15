A Powerball ticket worth $1 million hasn’t been cashed — and it’s about to expire

Think back.

Did you happen to buy a ticket for the May 29 Powerball drawing?

If you did, and that ticket was bought at the RS Dollar Plus Store, at 3310 Elsie Faye Heggins St. in Dallas, you might want to check any place you could have stashed the ticket.

It’s worth $1 million.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

And it’s about to expire.

A Quick Pick ticket matching all five of the white ball numbers that were drawn — 3, 32, 34, 42, 61 — has yet to be claimed. The winner has until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 to claim the prize, Texas Lottery officials announced Friday.

The ticket did not match the Powerball number, which was 7.

No tickets sold in Texas matched all the numbers for the May 29 jackpot, which was $325 million.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

Unclaimed prize money goes to the Foundation School Fund, which is overseen by the Texas Education Agency and helps fund school needs across the state ranging from bilingual education to special education, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

More than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes has been given back to the state since the Texas Lottery began in 1992, state records show.

Winning lottery tickets for drawings like Mega Millions and Powerball are valid for 180 days from the day of the drawing. Scratch-off tickets are valid for 180 days after the “close date” of the ticket that’s set by lottery officials.