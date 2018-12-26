Lottery

No one won the Mega Millions Jackpot on Christmas. You get a second chance to win big

December 26, 2018 03:11 PM

How does $210.2 million in cash sound?

Well, you have a chance to win it after the Christmas night Mega Millions Jackpot was a bust.

The last jackpot drawing of the year will happen on Friday and it’s for an estimated $348 million (down to $210.2 in cash). It’s the largest prize offered on the last draw day of the year since 2002, according to a Mega Millions news release.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Christmas — 2, 8, 42, 43 and 50. The gold Mega Ball was a 6.

This year produced a major milestone for Mega Millions when the game crossed the billion-dollar threshold for the first time with a record $1.537 billion jackpot on Oct. 23. Just one winning ticket was sold for that drawing, but the ticket-holder in South Carolina has not yet come forward.

Though there were no big winners on Christmas, the drawing wasn’t for nothing. Two tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. One, sold in Connecticut, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $3 million after the 3X Megaplier was drawn Tuesday night. The other, worth $1 million, was sold in Missouri.

Twenty-two tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize. Two of those are actually worth $30,000 because they also included the optional Megaplier.

Friday’s drawing will happen at 10 p.m.

Good luck.

It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.

