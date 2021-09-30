Pedestrian trying to cross Interstate 30 in Fort Worth hit, killed by oncoming traffic

A woman who attempted to cross lanes of traffic on eastbound Interstate 30 on foot was hit and killed Wednesday at around 9 p.m.

Fort Worth police responded to the scene, which involved multiple vehicles in the 3100 block of eastbound I-30, public information officer Brad Perez said. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez said no additional fatalities or injuries had been reported to the department, and there are no related deaths noted in the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office case records as of Thursday.

All eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at Beach Street.