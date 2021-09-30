Murder suspect who shot roommate multiple times arrested, Denton police say

Tony Brett Mason, 38, was arrested Wednesday by Denton police after he was accused of killing his roommate on Sunday.

Mason confessed during an interview with investigators to shooting 22-year-old Isaiah Dre’Von Harpe numerous times after an argument at their apartment in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street, according to a news release from the police department. At the time of arrest, Mason still had the weapon he used to kill Harpe and he also has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

The Denton Police Department said after the interview a murder warrant for Mason was signed by a judge and he is in the City of Denton Jail on both the gun possession and murder charges.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 9:07 AM.