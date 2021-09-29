Crime

Denton police officer arrested on charges of assault, interference with emergency request

Denton police Officer Daniel Neighbors was arrested by the Aubrey Police Department on Wednesday on charges of causing injuries to a family member and preventing the person from calling emergency services.

Aubrey police Lt. David Bruce said the domestic incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday and went into the early morning of Wednesday. He said there were several injuries inflicted on the victim, who is not being identified.

Neighbors is charged with assault and interference with emergency request for assistance, which means someone who wanted to call emergency services was prevented from doing so by someone else.

Denton police said Neighbors was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. He has been with the department for nine years and was assigned to patrol for the entirety of his tenure, according to a news release.

The Aubrey Police Department is conducting the investigation without the assistance of the Denton Police Department.

