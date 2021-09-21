Fort Worth

Burn victim taken to Parkland Hospital after Fort Worth house fire near Stockyards

The Fort Worth Fire Department found two burn victims while responding to a single-story house fire in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue about 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

One victim was rescued from the home in north Fort Worth and transported by CareFlite to Parkland Memorial Hospital’s burn center in Dallas, fire department spokesman Michael Drivdahl said. A MedStar representative said the victim’s burns are serious but not life-threatening.

The second victim, found outside the house, was taken to an area hospital to treat his burns, Drivdahl said.

The fire was controlled quickly, he said, and preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2020, where she worked at the campus paper, The Shorthorn, for two years. She is passionate about accurate, easy to understand reporting.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service