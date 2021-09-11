‘We did not break’: Fort Worth fire and police officials honor 9/11 first responders

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes salutes the American flag standing in front of a bent steel beam from the World Trade Center North Tower. The beam is displayed at the entrance of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. Courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department

A bent 36 foot steel column from the 101-103 floors of the World Trade Center’s North Tower stands vertically in the entrance of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a ceremony of remembrance took place at the museum with the Fort Worth police and fire departments in attendance for a moment of silence.

A firefighter played taps in front of the beam, which had two American flags in front — one with the names of 9/11 victims written in the stripes.

District 4 Council Member Cary Moon, who attended the ceremony, remarked on the tragedy of 9/11, reminding attendees itremains the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S. and the deadliest incident for first responders.

In his speech, Moon acknowledged the over 300 firefighters and 70 police officers who died in the line of duty on that day.

“As many innocent Americans ran from the destruction, we honor those brave first responders, firefighters and police officers, who ran toward the destruction,” he said.

When people say “Never Forget” 9/11, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said it means more than just remembering the events of that day — it means remembering the people who went to bed the day before and their families who grieved the day after.

“It’s our resilience as a country that got us through those events that day,” he said. “This beam we stand by is bent but it’s not broke. We as a country bent but we did not break.”

As a country, Americans owe gratitude and continued resilience to those who died on 9/11, Davis said. Challenges the country faces make Americans stronger and bring them together, he said.

At 9:28 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, the North Tower (1 World Trade) collapsed.



The beam reminds all of us of the lives lost & the bravery of everyone who came together to help.@FortWorthFire #September11 #911NeverForget pic.twitter.com/FX68UIACYn — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 11, 2021

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes led the gathered group in a moment of silence in acknowledgment of when the North Tower collapsed at 9:28 a.m. Central Standard Time. He said the day reminds him to remember not only the lives lost but the lives the first responders saved as well.

“I am thankful, that because of the example of those heroes that day on 9/11, they made our nation’s worst day our nation’s finest hour,” he said.

Kippen de Alba Chu, interim president of the museum, thanked the city’s first responders and members of the armed forces during the ceremony.

“As we reflect on the events of that day twenty years ago, and all that has transpired since then, I ask you to also consider the following quote, ‘Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live’,” he said.