Fort Worth Park and Recreation Department to hold meeting over Forest Park Pool plans

Proposed changes to Forest Park Pool. Courtesy: City of Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Park and Recreation Department will hold a meeting to discuss renovation plans for Forest Park Pool on Sept. 16.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Forest Park Pool, 2850 Park Place Ave.

The nearly 100-year-old pool opened June 17, 1922, and is the city’s first public pool. Under the 2022 bond proposal, the 50-meter pool will be replaced with a 23-meter lap pool, a bathhouse, a leisure pool and a play feature, according to the city’s website.

Renovations to the pool are in response to the 2012 Citywide Aquatic Facilities Master Plan, which calls for enhanced neighborhood aquatic centers. The 2022 bond would provide funding for the changes to Forest Park Pool.

The renovation plans for the pool have been met with disapproval by some Fort Worth residents, with over 900 people signing a petition, addressed to the City Council, calling for Forest Park Pool to be taken out of the 2022 bond package.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The bond proposal, which likely will be on the ballot for the May election, says the pool’s pipes and machinery are obsolete.