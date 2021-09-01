Fort Worth

Fort Worth police searching for missing 17-year-old last seen in Sunset, Texas

The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy named Tavaris Pickens following his disappearance Aug. 21.

missingperson.jpg
Tavaris Pickens, 17 years old, was last seen in Sunset, Texas on Aug. 20. Courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department

The department took to social media Wednesday to post pictures of Pickens, describing his height as 5 foot 6 inches and weight at 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to a missing person statement, Pickens left his home in Fort Worth on Aug. 20 and was last seen at Sunset Gas and Grill in Sunset, Texas around noon on Aug. 21. Police do not know where he went from there.

The public is asked to submit any information regarding Pickens’ disappearance at 817-392-4222.

