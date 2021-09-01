Arlington
Man found shot to death under covered parking space at Mansfield apartment complex
A search continued Wednesday for a gunman who shot and killed a man Monday night at a Mansfield apartment complex.
Mansfield police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.
The name of the victim had not been released by authorities as of Wednesday.
Mansfield police responded to a shooting call shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of E. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.
When they arrived, Mansfield police located a man under a covered parking space with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Anyone with information should contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-.8477. Tipsters can also remain anonymous or contact the Detective Patrick Knotts at Patrick.knotts@mansfieldtexas.gov.
