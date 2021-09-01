Arlington

Man found shot to death under covered parking space at Mansfield apartment complex

A search continued Wednesday for a gunman who shot and killed a man Monday night at a Mansfield apartment complex.

Mansfield police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities as of Wednesday.

Mansfield police responded to a shooting call shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of E. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.

When they arrived, Mansfield police located a man under a covered parking space with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-.8477. Tipsters can also remain anonymous or contact the Detective Patrick Knotts at Patrick.knotts@mansfieldtexas.gov.

