Fort Worth man wore ankle monitor, used his own car in murder case, warrant says

A Fort Worth man was charged with murder on Monday in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man and the wounding of another man in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

Adam Aguirre, 25, also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Tarrant County jail records.

Aguirre was taken into custody last week just hours after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Brandon Curtis of Fort Worth.

Aguirre was in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $300,000 on the murder charge.

Curtis died on Aug. 23 from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Curtis’ death was ruled a homicide.

Another man with Curtis also was wounded in the shooting, which occurred just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 23 in the 500 block of West Rosedale Street.

Detectives have not released any information on a motive for the shooting, but police said Aguirre had been a longtime friend of one of the victims, but they had a recent falling out over an unknown issue.

Detectives tracked down Aguirre through surveillance video and Aguirre’s ankle monitor, which he was wearing at the time of the shooting, according to a warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Aguirre is accused of being the gunman and using his own car, which he crashed shortly after the fatal shooting. A casing found in the wrecked car appeared similar to ones found at the scene of the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting on Aug. 23 and found two men who had been shot inside of a white Ford Crown Victoria. One man, later identified as Brandon Curtis, was dead in a backseat while another man was seriously wounded.

Officers found multiple rifle casings at West Rosedale and Grainger streets.

Just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 23, Fort Worth police responded to a car fire in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue, just about a mile from the scene of the fatal shooting.

The warrant written by Detective M.E. Anderson noted a white Audi in the fire had crashed into a tree. The car was later identified as being owned by Aguirre, and a rifle casing was found inside of the vehicle.

A hospital security officer reported seeing a man running away from the burning car after the crash.

Detectives later found surveillance video showing a white car speeding away from the scene of the shooting.

And detectives learned that Aguirre was out on bond and monitored with an ankle monitor. With the ankle monitor, detectives tracked Aguirre to the shooting scene and the crash site.