We asked you to suggest new names for Fort Worth’s White Settlement Rd. The winner ...

There is a new effort to change the name of White Settlement Road in Fort Worth. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

How does Panther Island Parkway sound? That was the top choice among 1,708 people who responded to an unofficial Star-Telegram survey asking readers for their suggestions to rename White Settlement Road.

The Star-Telegram posted the poll after asking readers to write in their ideas for renaming White Settlement Road.

Just under a third picked Panther Island Parkway, named for the $1.17 billion flood control and economic development project north of downtown. One of the three bridges built for the project is on White Settlement Road. The bridges will span a bypass channel for the Trinity River north of downtown, creating Panther Island and an urban lake.

The road is named after the suburban city of White Settlement, which is just west of Fort Worth. The name originated from a mid-1800s settlers camp in an area that was otherwise inhabited by Native Americans — and, in recent years, some residents and business owners have asked for a name change because in many circles the old name is offensive.

Among the Star-Telegram’s 500-plus naming suggestions, there were many calls to keep the name. However, since city leaders have indicated they are ready to proceed with a name change, the Star-Telegram included only new names in its poll.

This poll isn’t binding. City leaders will ultimately make the final decision about what, if any, new name to give White Settlement Road.