Fort Worth may rename White Settlement Road. What’s your idea for naming the street?

Fort Worth business and political leaders say it’s time to rename White Settlement Road. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Some business owners along White Settlement Road have supported renaming the street for years, and now it looks like Fort Worth city officials are ready to make a change.

But those officials don’t yet have an official replacement for the name of the road leading from downtown Fort Worth to the suburban city of White Settlement — which was named after a mid-1800s settlers encampment that was near several Native American villages at the time.

So, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wants to know what your ideas are for renaming White Settlement Road.

Submit your suggestions below, and we’ll publish some of the best ones.

