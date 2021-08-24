Fort Worth

Fort Worth sets hearings on property taxes. Why a lower rate doesn’t mean a lower bill.

Fort Worth homeowners will likely be paying a higher property tax bill next year if the city in September adopts the proposed property tax rate even though it’s 2% lower than the 2021 rate.

The city council will meet Sept. 14 for its first public hearing on the proposed tax rate.

Fort Worth expects that its property tax rate for 2022 will be 73.25 cents per $100 valuation, 1.5 cents lower than the current rate, but with property values across the region skyrocketing homeowners should still expect to see a higher tax bill from the city.

Under that proposed tax rate, the owner of a $300,000 home, the median price in Fort Worth, would pay the city $1,758 with a homestead exemption, an increase of $458.40 since 2016, when the city began steadily lowering its property tax rate and the average home was valued at $190,000.

The owner of a home in 2016 valued at the median of $190,000 would have paid $1,299.60 with a homestead exemption.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The city expects the increasing property values will allow them to be able to spend nearly $2 billion to fix water lines, address storm water drainage and complete many other projects during the next five years, even after lowering tax rates.

A second public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be held Sept. 21, followed by a vote by the council to approve or deny the tax rate.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. | Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service