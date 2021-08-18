Tarrant County under flash flood watch as storms expected to dump lots of rain

A flash flood watch was issued Wednesday for Tarrant County and other North Texas counties as thunderstorms are expected to dump more heavy rains in neighborhoods.

Forecasters said some areas of North Texas could see additional rainfall totals of two to four inches with some areas receiving higher amounts.

The watch was issued early Wednesday for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Dallas and Rockwall counties. The watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Cities included in the watch are Fort Worth, Denton, Sherman, Bonham, Arlington, Gainesville, Dallas, Breckenridge, Denison, Mineral Wells, Olney, Weatherford, Nocona, Frisco, Allen, Graham and McKinney.

Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers, especially where significant rain has already fallen, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that led to flash flooding in an area..

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in all of North Texas on Wednesday. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and 50 percent Wednesday night.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s for much of North Texas.

There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with temperatures in the lower 90s.

Summer returns on Friday as forecasters say it’s going to be hot, humid and rain-free. Afternoon heat index values will approach 105.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER